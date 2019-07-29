Alice Edna (Gardner) Puccetti, who celebrated her 109th birthday on July 4th, died July 23, 2019 at home in Burlingame surrounded by her loved ones.
Preceded in death by her husband Harry Puccetti, she leaves her son, Robert (Bob) and daughter-in-law Connie. She is also survived by her granddaughters Kimberly and Alexis.
Alice was born at home in South San Francisco and attended South City High School. She loved to compete in Friday night dance competitions and met her husband, Harry Puccetti, at a local dance. They were married April 1940 in Tijuana, Mexico and returned to the Bay Area to live in Millbrae. They moved to Burlingame in 1972. Alice was very proud of her career as an executive secretary at WP Fuller Paints for over 30 years and throughout her life could spell aloud any word upon request. There wasn’t a need for a Spellchecker!
In retirement, Alice enjoyed crosswords, reading, her many friends and neighbors, baking cookies, See’s candies, and being a devoted grandma to Kimberly and Alexis and many others.
Alice was always the most fun, entertaining, and playful person in the room. Her lifelong independent nature inspired others to be more free-spirited. She had a great sense of humor and taught us all to not take life so seriously.
Family and friends are invited to visit after 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 and are welcome to attend the Funeral Liturgy service at 11:00 AM at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, 194 Millwood Dr. at El Camino Real in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. Email: Rpuccettivix@gmail.com for details.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the National Parkinson Foundation, 1501 NW 9th Avenue/Bob Hope Road, Miami, FL 33136 (800) 327-4545 www.parkinson.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.