Adolfo Del Carlo, late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident since 1971, entered into rest at his home on December 12, 2022. Beloved husband of Carla Del Carlo since 1957. Loving father of Maria Fogle and Patricia Welch (her husband Rick). Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Jessica, Sean and Nathaniel, his great grandchildren SJ and Ariebella along with his nephew Robert and nieces Annette and Stephanie.
A native of Benghazi, Libya, age 91 years.
A member of Italian Catholic Federation Branch 403; the Daughters and Sons of Italy; Peninsula Italian American Social Club; Monte Cristo Club and Ligure del Mondo.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Chapel of the Highlands, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, after 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae. Committal will follow at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.
