Adolfo Del Carlo, late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident since 1971, entered into rest at his home on December 12, 2022. Beloved husband of Carla Del Carlo since 1957. Loving father of Maria Fogle and Patricia Welch (her husband Rick). Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Jessica, Sean and Nathaniel, his great grandchildren SJ and Ariebella along with his nephew Robert and nieces Annette and Stephanie.

A native of Benghazi, Libya, age 91 years.

