SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California hospitals will resume scheduled surgeries during the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement on Wednesday. He called it the first significant change to the state's stay-at-home order that has been in place for more than a month.
The change covers surgeries that are not emergencies. Newsom said examples include procedures for tumors, heart valves and chronic disease. The change does not include purely cosmetic surgeries.
Newsom said state officials will be monitoring hospitals closely to make sure they are not overwhelmed. If there is a surge of coronavirus cases, the scheduled surgery ban could be put back in place
