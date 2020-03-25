BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer apologized Wednesday for a late-night tweet in which he used an offensive term to describe House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Cramer blamed autocorrect for the tweet, which he deleted soon after posting it Tuesday evening. The Republican senator was responding to a video clip on Twitter in which Pelosi, D-Calif., was being interviewed on the massive COVID-19 relief bill being negotiated in Congress.
The tweet read: "She's retarded."
Cramer said in an interview that he meant to type, "She's ridiculous," and didn't notice what he actually tweeted until a few minutes later when he went to make another tweet.
"It's a word I just don't apply to people. I can be pretty tough in my rhetoric, but that's not a word I apply to people for really good obvious reasons."
He added: "I'm really sorry it happened."
Congressional negotiators finally struck a deal early Wednesday on a $2 trillion package after days of intense negotiations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.