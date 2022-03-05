A woman found guilty of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a large kitchen knife during an argument in front of the couple’s trailer park in South San Francisco has been sentenced to 16 years to life in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Victoria Soledad Garcia, 30, was found guilty of second-degree murder Sept. 22 after an eight-day jury trial.
She was accused of killing Christhian Alderete Oct. 17, 2019, after an argument over a woman contacting Alderete on Facebook. Prosecutors said that Garcia stabbed her boyfriend in the chest and he bled to death at their residence in South San Francisco.
Garcia’s team made a motion for a new trial that the court denied, with the judge handing down the sentence March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.