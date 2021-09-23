A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a large kitchen knife during an argument in front of the couple’s trailer park in South San Francisco was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
A jury on the eighth day of the trial gave a verdict of guilty for second-degree murder and witness dissuasion for Victoria Soledad Garcia, 30, prosecutors said. She was accused of killing Christhian Alderete on Oct. 17, 2019, after an argument over a woman contacting Alderete on Facebook. Garcia stabbed her boyfriend in the chest, and he bled to death, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said that she faces 20 years to life in prison, with no less than 15 years to life. Her sentencing date is Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.