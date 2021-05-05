Redwood City police have arrested a woman suspected of setting a church planter box on fire, which spread to the front entrance of the building at 1305 Middlefield Road on the night of Wednesday, April 28.
At about 9:26 p.m., police were called to the Rise City Church where the fire was lit and firefighters put out the blaze. The building sustained water damage from the sprinkler system as well as smoke damage, according to police.
Video surveillance showed a woman in a blue shirt, black leggings, a red scarf as a headband and a black and white backpack on the scene. On Tuesday, May 4, police located Maria Elena Zurita, 58, who was in possession of a black and white backpack and wearing the red scarf in the video. She admitted her involvement and was booked into the San Mateo County Jail, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Redwood City police Detective David Denning at (650) 780-7141 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7110.
