Sheltering in place was made easier over the weekend and on Monday when two storm systems showered the Bay Area with more rain than the region has seen in about a month.
As of 3 a.m. Monday, the back-to-back storms dropped three-quarters of an inch of rain in San Mateo County, bringing it to 44% of normal for the water year, according go the National Weather Service. Communities throughout the Bay Area are between 40% and 50% of normal.
On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service only expected an additional few hundredths of an inch of rain that day and for the storm to leave the region that night. The forecast is dry the rest of the week.
April historically sees an average of just 1.29 inches of rain.
According to Pacific Gas and Electric, the storm caused some San Mateo County residents to experience power outages, the most significant being in Half Moon Bay. On Saturday afternoon, 1,826 customers were without power, but power for almost all of them was restored within a minute. A total of 117 customers remained without power until repairs were complete after midnight early Sunday morning. The outages were caused by a tree that was blown over during the storm and made contact with overhead electrical equipment.
Aside from those outages, the storm caused only minor ponding on roadways in the county.
The weaker of the cold fronts arrived Saturday and a stronger one came Sunday when winds also picked up to 45 mph, mainly in higher elevations. A beach hazard warning for rip currents and sneaker waves is in effect Tuesday morning through Wednesday, though beaches are closed anyway because of COVID-19.
Higher elevations including the Santa Cruz mountains saw the most rain and even snow in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures reached a low of 44 degrees over the weekend while parts of the North By including Napa and Santa Rosa saw freezing temperatures.
In San Mateo County, temperatures will gradually warm up throughout the week with daytime highs expected to be in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. By the weekend, Redwood City, for example, may reach 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Up north, up to 3 feet of snow was reported across the high Sierra Nevada, according to the weather service. On April 1, the Department of Water Resources conducted the fourth manual snow survey of the year at Phillips Station, finding 43.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 16.5 inches, which is 66% of the April average for that location.
Measurements from electronic snow sensors throughout the state indicate the statewide snowpack’s water equivalent is 15.2 inches, or 53% of the April average, according to the department.
