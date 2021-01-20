Attending an inauguration unlike any before, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, said the militarized state of Washington, D.C., is a reminder of the tension surrounding the historical event and the split nation facing the new administration.
“It will not be without that high sense of ceremony and celebration but I think somber given what has taken place,” said Eshoo, who has attended the inaugurations of former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
More security is currently stationed in the Capitol than in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, said Eshoo, protecting officials and hundreds of flags where thousands of people would typically gather.
While Inauguration Day is typically a highly secure event, much of the increased military presence on and ahead of Jan. 20 has been in response to the breach of the U.S. Capitol by Trump loyalists Jan. 6. Riled up by disputed allegations of election fraud, the crowd gathered to stop the congressional certification of electoral votes, a largely ceremonial event.
Eshoo called the breach a “day from hell,” having been ushered to safety during the violence which resulted in the deaths of a police officer and four protesters. She reflected on the chants calling for the murder of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence and noted that for the first time in the nation’s history, a Confederate flag was brought inside the Capitol.
Despite the wreckage, within hours members of Congress re-entered their respective chambers to finish certifying the electoral votes in favor of President-elect Joe Biden. Eshoo said that by following through with the ceremony, a message was sent to the world that democracy won.
“It was a very good feeling to be back to work. That’s what takes place under the dome of the Capitol, with the senate on one side and the house on the other to carry out a constitutional duty and we did,” said Eshoo. “That’s what they came to stop.”
Although proud of the moment, Eshoo said she was shocked to see her Republican colleagues still move to challenge the electoral votes of select states with close races that ended up swinging for Biden. Eight senators and 139 House members voted at least once to challenge an electoral count.
A week later, 10 House members aligned with Democrats including Eshoo in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump for inciting the violence against the lawmakers. Despite entering into a new administration, Eshoo shared her confidence in the Senate’s ability to host impeachment trials while moving forward with policy making.
“If the United States’ Senate could confirm a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States in 4 1/2 days, they can handle a trial and do their work to confirm the new president’s cabinet,” she said.
Eshoo is also optimistic for the changes being proposed under the Biden administration, including around immigration, climate and an economic recovery. Within his first 100 days in office, Biden has indicated he’d rejoin the Paris Agreement, an international effort to address climate change, and push forward sweeping changes to the country’s immigration system.
But top of mind for the congresswoman and the administration is pandemic relief and mass vaccinations. Noting everyone has been touched by the pandemic in some way, Eshoo said dealing with the pandemic straight on will help alleviate the burden on Americans regardless of political affiliations.
Using a similar direct approach, Eshoo said beliefs around election fraud, commonly referred to as the “big lie,” can also be dispelled.
“Policies walk into people's lives. It’s not just a dry piece of paper with words on it,” said Eshoo. “A minority of Americans will hold onto the big lie but I don’t believe that’s what will be dominant.”
