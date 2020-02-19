Two defendants, who prosecutors say operated houses of prostitution in San Bruno and South San Francisco, are set for jury trials in San Mateo County Superior Court.
Bei Yin, 34, of Daly City, and Junzhen He, 46, of San Jose, operated the San Bruno house on Herman Street and the South San Francisco site on Linden Avenue from November 2016 through September 2018, according to prosecutors.
Law enforcement received reports of constant male traffic at the residences and over three years detectives conducted undercover operations monitoring the brothels, according to the prosecution.
Undercover officers sent inside the house were propositioned, prosecutors said.
The case for defendant He was set for a March 30 jury trial. Yin’s case is scheduled for June 8.
