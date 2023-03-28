Sutter Health is exploring reopening options for the Mickelson therapy pool in San Mateo, a potential U-turn almost two years after it announced the pool’s permanent closure.
“We listened to the community, reviewed the recent closure, and are reviewing options to continue pool therapy services in the community,” a Sutter Health spokesperson said in an email statement. “We will share updates as soon as more details are available.”
The Mack Mickelson pool was an accessible, warm water therapy pool in downtown San Mateo at the Mills Health Center at 75 S. El Camino Real that served people with disabilities, health issues, seniors and physical therapy needs. Sutter Health operated the center and announced the permanent closure in June 2021 because of costs after closing it in 2020 due to the pandemic, prompting a three-year grassroots struggle for its reopening from community members who used it.
The potential switch has brought optimism but scrutiny in learning more from the dedicated community group fighting to keep it open, Warm Water Wellness. The organization is a coalition of health care workers, local government officials and former pool users working for its reopening, spurring San Mateo County and numerous cities to pass resolutions calling for the reopening. Lindsay Raike, with Warm Water Wellness, said the organization was encouraged by the news but wants to learn more about whether Sutter Health will include open community access in its plans to reopen the pool.
“While we are encouraged by this promising news, Sutter has not yet shared any details regarding how they plan to use the facility,” Raike said by email. “We look forward to learning more about their intentions for community access.”
Before the pandemic, the pool was used for medically prescribed physical therapy and open-access community use that requires a doctor’s release. Most people used the pool during community use. Raike said that the group’s most pressing priority is ensuring community use will continue in the reopening, given it was the original intention. The public raised money for the pool’s initial opening more than 25 years ago, including a $1.5 million contribution from the late philanthropist Mack E. Mickelson, after whom the pool is named.
Raike said her group was surprised that Sutter’s position appeared to be softening after having difficulties speaking with Sutter Health leadership. The group only found out there was a possibility it might happen in January during a quarterly report meeting featuring Sutter Health representatives.
The announcement first came at a March 23 Peninsula Health Care District meeting from PHCD Director Dennis Zell, who shared the information with the public. PHCD provides health services and programs for residents on the Peninsula and has been previously unsuccessful in talks with Sutter Health to reopen the pool. PHCD has previously offered to fully fund all necessary repairs, remodeling and operational costs to reopen the therapy pool until a permanent replacement becomes available. Zell said Sutter plans to reopen the pool and is soliciting bids for repairs, although Sutter has not given a timetable for reopening.
“We are still trying to elicit information to make sure it is open under the same terms and conditions as before as far as what uses are allowed,” Zell said during the March 23 meeting.
