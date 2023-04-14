On April 10, San Mateo County became the newest California court to begin using MyCitations, an online option for people challenged with paying fines related to infractions. The online tool allows users to look up citations online, request a reduction in a traffic fine, request a payment plan, request community service, or request more time to pay a ticket. The online tool should not be used by those who want to contest a ticket or to attend traffic school, who have proof of correction and would like a dismissal or reduction of charges, or whose offense is a misdemeanor violation.
The release of MyCitations for public use corresponds with San Mateo Superior Court’s ongoing effort to increase access to justice for all who use the Court. In October of 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice “Price of Justice Initiative” grant was awarded to the Judicial Council of California. Grant funds were used for development and implementation of the MyCitations: Ability to Pay Tool.
