A man accused of burglarizing several mosques on the Peninsula and taking thousands of dollars has pleaded no contest to charges, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Ashraf Hegazy, 47, from Hemet, was accused of stealing $3,000 from Fiji Jamaat Mosque in South San Francisco and the Daly City Islamic Center May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.