The president of the South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees is now the newest member of the South San Francisco City Council.
Councilmembers unanimously agreed during a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 26, to appoint Eddie Flores to complete the final two years of the at-large term started by Vice Mayor Mark Nagales, who was elected last fall to start a new stint representing District 2.
His appointment ends his term on the city’s school board, which started in 2018 and advanced to him serving as the district’s board president in January. For his part, Flores said he appreciated his time in the education system for showing him the depths of his dedication to community service.
“My commitment to South San Francisco has evolved and continued to grow as I am passionate about giving a voice to those who have not had one,” said Flores, who will be sworn into his new role Friday, Jan. 29.
In starting his new term, Flores will serve as only the second Latino member of the South San Francisco City Council, following former mayor Pedro Gonzalez. He said he will also be the first person of Salvadoran descent in San Mateo County’s history to serve on a city council.
Representation for his community is especially important said Flores, because he is one of the few Latino elected officials ever in a city comprised of 40% Latino residents.
“It is important to have a seat at the table,” said Flores.
Mayor Mark Addiego shared a similar thought when detailing why Flores was selected ahead of other applicants.
“It was important for us as a City Council to appoint a person that represents our diverse population,” he said in a prepared statement. “Mr. Flores is an engaged resident of our city, and I’m excited to have him serve as a councilmember knowing he has a lot of energy and ideas that will be brought forth to all of us on council.”
Regarding his priorities, Flores said a first order of business must be assuring South San Francisco residents are offered the resources they need to survive the pandemic.
“I’m ready to tackle this very important issue and hit the ground running and provide the needed support in our community,” said Flores.
Flores credited the hard work of the city’s Chamber of Commerce and other support services for assisting local businesses, while also recognizing his councilmember colleagues for the aid they have offered struggling residents.
But he said more work needs to be done, especially addressing issues of hunger and food insecurity for vulnerable populations such as seniors who may be facing hardship during the pandemic.
Flores expressed some optimism that broad relief could be provided through the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, but noted the systemic issues plaguing disenfranchised communities run deeper than medicinal solutions.
“It will take out-of-the-box ideas,” said Flores, regarding the creative approach required to provide appropriate assistance.
Building affordable housing, addressing climate change and managing the city’s economic growth are among the other issues beyond pandemic relief which Flores said are among the most pressing facing South San Francisco’s future.
“I know there are hard challenges but I know as a council, together, we are able to meet those challenges,” said Flores.
Vice Mayor Mark Nagales also expressed optimism regarding the opportunity to work with his new colleague.
“I look forward to working with him and seeing the ideas he brings to the council,” said Nagales, during a meeting Wednesday, Jan. 27.
With Nagales shifting from an at-large councilman to a district representative, former Councilwoman Karyl Matsumoto not running for re-election and newcomer James Coleman defeating now former mayor Rich Garbarino in the District 4 race last fall, South San Francisco entered 2021 with only four councilmembers.
Flores was selected over 15 other candidates who also applied for appointment. Flores lives in District 1, representing Sunshine Gardens and surrounding communities, which is the only ward on the map that does not currently enjoy representation by existing councilmembers.
When pursuing appointment for the vacant seat rather than hosting a special election, councilmembers had expressed some interest in selecting a candidate who did not plan to seek re-election due to concerns over potentially giving an incumbent a future advantage.
For his part, Flores said he is not ready to make a firm commitment regarding his future plans beyond fulfilling the rest of the existing term.
“A lot can happen between now and next year. But my focus is on the work ahead,” he said.
