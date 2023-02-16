A pilot program meant to ease cut-through traffic in residential neighborhoods on the eastside of San Carlos was approved by the City Council Monday, answering a plea from residents who shared concerns the matter would only get worse as new development comes to the area.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Councilmember Pranita Venkatesh said. “I think every program needs improvement and we can look at it in a few months from now and reevaluate it.”
Councilmembers voted unanimously to implement its Slow Streets Program, previously seen in other parts of the city, along multiple streets in the Greater East Side Neighborhood in hopes of reducing the amount of cars cutting through the residential area.
A $35,000 contribution from the council will allow the city to soon begin posting signs on thin white posts in the middle of multiple roads signaling the area is only open to local traffic.
The program will add partial street closures on McCue Avenue and Montgomery, Cherry and Hall streets, cutting down on cut-through traffic on East San Carlos Avenue, Terminal Way and Tanklage Road.
Residents have long shared concerns about cut-through traffic from Highway 10,1 which they say puts pedestrians in danger. Those concerns have increased in recent years as multiple developers have proposed large office project in the area, largely for life science companies.
The solution would still allow two-way traffic and maintain emergency access while not interfering with fire logistics, Public Works Director Steven Machida said. The program is not legally enforceable but the city and community members agreed it’s the best option at the moment, Machida said.
A year after its implementation, the city will assess the program’s success by comparing pre-pandemic traffic levels to future rates. Staff will also return six months after the program starts to discuss any potential ongoing maintenance cost that may be needed.
The council had previously shared support for a similar proposal but encouraged staff to conduct more outreach to local businesses who they worried may be affected by the program.
While appreciative of the city’s efforts to implement traffic calming measures in the area, multiple eastside residents requested that the council do away with a portion of the plan that would eliminate six parking spots.
Some suggested alternative ways to implement the program that would not require a loss of parking, however, Machida said staff believes the proposal, as presented, is the safest option. Given the location of the pylons, Machida said parking near corners will need to be removed by painting curbs red to allow vehicles room to turn.
An initial version of the program proposed eliminating 19 parking spots but after fielding community concerns about the loss of parking in an area where spots are already limited, Machida said staff did all they could to add as many spots back as possible.
“Really, street parking belongs to the public. It does not belong to individual property [owners] and we’ve reduced it to as much as we can to still keep the project safe,” Hanieh Houshmandi, the city’s senior traffic engineer, said.
Ultimately, councilmembers agreed the program could be augmented in the future after seeking additional community input and conducting future studies and approved the plan as proposed. Machida said a request for bids will likely take around two months but the work should be completed quickly.
