A development with 118 single-family homes is being planned for a 21-acre golf center property where a former elementary school site in San Bruno property was sold for $79.5 million in January 2021.

After several deals fell through, the San Bruno Park School District sold its Engvall School site to Pulte Homes, which is planning its development off of Sneath Lane. The golf center leased the land from the school district. The development will have 67 three-story single-family detached homes and 51 two-story single-family detached homes. Fifteen percent of the homes will be sold at below market rate or comply with the City’s Affordable Housing Ordinance alternatives, according to a staff report.

nick@smdailyjournal.com

(650)344-5200, ext. 105

