A development with 118 single-family homes is being planned for a 21-acre golf center property where a former elementary school site in San Bruno property was sold for $79.5 million in January 2021.
After several deals fell through, the San Bruno Park School District sold its Engvall School site to Pulte Homes, which is planning its development off of Sneath Lane. The golf center leased the land from the school district. The development will have 67 three-story single-family detached homes and 51 two-story single-family detached homes. Fifteen percent of the homes will be sold at below market rate or comply with the City’s Affordable Housing Ordinance alternatives, according to a staff report.
Noise, vehicle access and stormwater management were discussed at a recent Planning Commission meeting regarding the plans. Engvall Road will be regraded so it is less steep and the road is wider. A secondary emergency vehicle access road is being discussed, which would connect with Interstate 280.
“Our plan is to make Engvall Road the main access ingress point,” James Sullivan, Planning and Housing manager for San Bruno, said.
The city plans on studying traffic on Engvall Road and Sneath Lane, he added. Measures will be taken to make sure the surrounding roads are safe and noise is mitigated.
“We’ve been out with the fire marshal looking at the widening of Engvall Road to make that as safe as possible,” Sullivan said.
Tree removals will be done for those that are fire hazards, he added.
Because of the low point of the project site, Planning Commission Vice Chair Gerard Madden expressed his concerns for stormwater management.
“Is there going to need to be some sort of pump station to get that water collected into the main line in the city?” Madden asked.
Sullivan explained there’s a 72-inch storm line already built but additional storm lines will be created through the site that will pick up the water, there is also an overflow basin that will be looked at and updated if needed.
Madden also asked if the noise from Interstate 280 will be addressed and if a collision barrier will be constructed to safely harbor the new houses below. A noise consultant will take measurements.
“Any requirement for noise mitigation we will address,” Sullivan said. “And obviously the safety of future residents is paramount.”
The project proposes to build two new pocket parks, a picnic area, a half-basketball court and a dog park. Improvements to a storm drain, better access to Crestmoor Canyon for emergencies, public works maintenance and trailhead amenities will also be improved.
Andriana Shea, president of the San Bruno Park School District Board of Trustees, said in an email, that proceeds from the sale of the property will be used for facilities and maintenance. The district will be holding a special study session regarding facilities planning 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The district has nearly $170 million to apply to bringing antiquated schools up to standards, through a recent bond measure and the proceeds of this sale.
