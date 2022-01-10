The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and San Mateo County Correctional Health Services on Thursday implemented updated procedures at correctional facilities to protect employees and incarcerated people from COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant.

The updated procedures include:

• All in-person visiting has been canceled until further notice with the exception of attorney visits and court-ordered visits.

• All staff is required to wear N-95 or KN-95 masks inside all correctional facilities, and incarcerated people are required to wear masks when they are outside their cells and are required to wear an N-95 or KN-95 mask when going to court.

• In-person programs have been canceled until further notice, and there will be no in-person meetings or large gatherings except for emergencies.

• Newly arrived incarcerated people will be quarantined per CDC guidelines, and all correctional staff will be required to take COVID-19 tests once per week. All arrestees will be screened outside the facility and will be isolated if they display symptoms of COVID-19.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription