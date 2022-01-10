The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and San Mateo County Correctional Health Services on Thursday implemented updated procedures at correctional facilities to protect employees and incarcerated people from COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant.
The updated procedures include:
• All in-person visiting has been canceled until further notice with the exception of attorney visits and court-ordered visits.
• All staff is required to wear N-95 or KN-95 masks inside all correctional facilities, and incarcerated people are required to wear masks when they are outside their cells and are required to wear an N-95 or KN-95 mask when going to court.
• In-person programs have been canceled until further notice, and there will be no in-person meetings or large gatherings except for emergencies.
• Newly arrived incarcerated people will be quarantined per CDC guidelines, and all correctional staff will be required to take COVID-19 tests once per week. All arrestees will be screened outside the facility and will be isolated if they display symptoms of COVID-19.
