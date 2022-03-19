Amid a search for a new superintendent, San Mateo Union High School District officials have been reaching out to stakeholders to gauge what qualities they’d like to see in their district leader.
District officials, in partnership with the consulting firm Leadership Associates, are seeking community input on two specific questions — what are the strengths of the district and the challenges it faces and what personal and professional qualities should an incoming superintendent have to be a good fit?
During a community forum Tuesday, March 15, the Rev. Marlyn Bussey, who’s been involved with both San Mateo Union High School District and the San Mateo-Foster City School District, said whoever fills the role must have a vision for diversity, the ability to unify and be “student-centered and staff-focused.”
“One of the most important things is that we choose a person that understands and who has the philosophy of real diversity and real inclusion,” Bussey said. “They have to be a person of high moral standards and a person who’s not willing to bend and bow and who’s not willing to be talked into doing what they know is not good for the district.”
The search for a new superintendent comes as Dr. Kevin Skelly announced his retirement at the end of the school year in mid-January after about seven years with the district. Skelly has been both lauded for his devotion to the district and criticized for alleged mismanagement after a Mills High School teacher accused them of negligently disregarding her attempt to blow the whistle on abusive students, urging her to inflate grades and retaliating against her.
The deadline to complete the survey is 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 18. Visit smuhsd.org/supe-search to find links to the district’s online superintendent search survey in English, Spanish and Chinese.
