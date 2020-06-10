A proposal to adopt a quarter system in the San Mateo Union High School District is fueling concerns among some parents and teachers who fear the amended calendar will be detrimental to students.
The San Mateo Union High School District Board of Trustees will weigh Thursday, June 11, a plan to approve the abbreviated class schedule once school starts again in the fall. According to district reports, officials recommended quarter system because it grants a great degree of flexibility necessary to accommodate the changing nature of school during a pandemic.
The idea is unpopular among members of the school community who crafted other proposals preserving the semester system, which they consider preferable to the district’s vision.
Ann Rhee, president of the San Mateo High School PTO, participated in the district subcommittee formed to make a schedule which keeps an eye on student and staff safety while also meeting educational obligations during the pandemic.
Citing fears that the quarter system would disrupt class continuity, conflict with testing timing, lead to shortened lessons and learning loss as well as many other issues, Rhee said some subcommittee members were critical.
But she said those concerns were not acknowledged by district officials, who advanced with a recommendation that trustees adopt quarters — or breaking the semester into two nine-week sessions.
“I just don’t think the board is getting an accurate view of what was discussed,” said Rhee.
Arienne Adamcikova, a language teacher at Capuchino High School, shared a similar perspective, with claims that educators were largely shut out of the process determining the class schedule.
“There was no effort to communicate this with teachers or get feedback from teachers, let alone the students,” she said.
For her part, Adamcikova said many teachers would prefer an alternative which leaned heavily on continued online learning over the semester, rather than shifting gears to a new model.
Rhee, who helped craft a proposed alternative too, said she believes there are many models which are preferable to the quarter system — including the suggestion from teachers.
Board President Marc Friedman said being able to adjust to the unexpected is essential during an unprecedented challenge.
“We are trying to be flexible,” he said.
Responding to claims that the quarter system may be inadequate, Friedman said officials would keep an open mind to adopting another alternative proposal — so long it is malleable.
“If there was something that afforded flexibility and afforded the ability to go from one modality to another when and if the pandemic demands it, we would look at it,” he said.
Such a perspective was reassuring to Rhee, who also held discussions with district officials to further examine alternatives to the quarter system.
“That’s great,” said Rhee, regarding officials’ willingness to be inclusive when determining the class schedule.
Adamcikova agreed, claiming she appreciated that the proposal would be up for further examination. She balanced that perspective though by suggesting officials should have reached out earlier in the process before the board meeting.
“We’ve been wasting our time trying to figure out what is happening and not being a part of the conversation,” she said. “These conversations needed to happen a long time ago.”
The San Mateo Union High School District Board of Trustees meets 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 11. Visit the district website for information to participate virtually.
