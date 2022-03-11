A city survey of San Mateo residents found high numbers approve of overall quality of life, recreation options and city services, but respondents wanted more action around affordable housing, improving traffic congestion and preserving open space.
Residents were most satisfied with services around public safety, maintaining buildings and public facilities, while the least amount of satisfaction was for the creation of affordable housing, addressing homelessness and managing traffic congestion. Around two-thirds of residents said there is not enough affordable housing for middle-income and low-income families. Around 63% of residents support taller and higher density buildings up to 12 stories downtown and near transit centers to increase affordable housing and keep more open spaces.
For issues around transportation, more than 90% of people still use personal vehicles at least once a week, with a small majority doing so at least five days a week. The highest priorities were to improve safe routes to school for kids to walk and bike to school to reduce traffic. Other traffic priorities were to improve sidewalks, crosswalks, pedestrian safety, add more signs to encourage walking, and improve bus and bike lanes options. Around 64% were willing to make vehicle lanes and parking trade-offs for bike lanes and wider sidewalks if it meant reduced traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.
Raayan Mohtashemi, a transit advocate who talked at the meeting, said the survey indicated a willingness to increase bicycle and pedestrian options spoke to a public desire for change.
“We should be implementing pedestrian projects and prioritizing them in a way that helps all San Mateo residents,” Mohtashemi said.
The survey took place between Jan. 21 and Feb. 2 in English and Spanish, with 775 people responding. The questions sought to gauge residents’ satisfaction, priorities and concerns around city services, quality of life and policies. The city wanted to get responses from all residents instead of just those who come to council meetings, noting many people who attend meetings do not represent the views of the entire community. The city also used it to gather input on the 2040 General Plan process, which provides a blueprint for the city’s vision around housing, zoning and transportation. The General Plan process is currently ongoing.
The survey found around 85% of residents viewed the quality of life in San Mateo to be excellent or good. People most liked the parks, recreation facilities, shopping, dining, green spaces and the close proximity to surrounding cities. Improvements most requested include more affordable housing, limited growth and preserving open space, improved public safety and infrastructure.
True North Research President Dr. Timothy McLarney, who conducted the survey, said sustainability issues around ensuring adequate water supply, preserving open space, minimizing traffic and affordable housing were of the most important priority. He noted that the city saw an increase in overall satisfaction following the pandemic, not always seen in other cities.
“It’s not common to see that, so you’re obviously doing something right,” McLarney said.
