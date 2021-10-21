San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Rain ending this morning. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.