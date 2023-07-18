The San Mateo Masonic Lodge on Tilton Avenue is up for sale as the fraternal organization transitions to a new location in San Mateo.
Jesse Millman with real estate company Newmark, the company handling the sale, said the building has an asking price of around $5.7 million, with potential use as a church, nonprofit, day care or development investment opportunity. The Masonic Lodge is looking to consolidate and move to other facilities at 1925 Elkhorn Court near El Camino Real and the JOANN Fabric store. The building consists of a 17,300 square-foot building with two main floors, a partial third floor and a basement. The second floor has a lodge with supporting offices and storage, while the first floor has a banquet hall. The place also consists of an open ballroom, chamber and rooms at a corner lot. Millman said the building is in good condition and includes a large commercial kitchen that has been renovated. Millman noted the area could be developed as it has a residential overlay zoning and is designed R4, or multifamily dwelling unit.
