A 59-year-old San Mateo man is facing 16 years in state prison after he pleaded no contest to a felony charge of continuous sexual abuse Friday for molesting the 11-year-old daughter of his girlfriend over the course of three years, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Enemecio Garcia is said to have asked the girl for forgiveness for his conduct during a pretext phone call arranged with detectives last year after the girl told a friend about the incidents dating back to November of 2015 when she was 9 years old, according to prosecutors.
He lived in the mother and daughter’s home between 2015 and 2018, and is believed to have taken showers with the victim and repeatedly molested her at her home. The girl told a friend about Garcia’s conduct in November of 2018 and they reported the incidents to a school counselor, who called police, according to prosecutors.
Garcia also warned the girl not to tell anyone what happened on the pretext call with detectives on the line, according to prosecutors.
In custody on $1 million bail, Garcia is expected to return to court Dec. 4 for sentencing, according to prosecutors.
His defense attorney Marsanne Weese could not be immediately reached for comment.
