The San Mateo City Council is asking U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, to support Caltrain federal funding requests for two grade-related infrastructure projects to improve traffic issues.
Mayor Eric Rodriguez said the two projects would help Caltrain improve the infrastructure of several grade crossings in San Mateo, a problem all Peninsula cities face. The City Council approved sending the letter at its April 19 meeting. Caltrain originally asked the city for letters of support for the project.
“It is just trying to get as much federal help as we can for federal projects,” Rodriguez said.
Caltrain recently submitted transportation and infrastructure project funding requests for two projects, a crossing optimization project and a grade separation design guidelines project.
The crossing optimization project would put wireless grade crossing technology at the 41 Caltrain at-grade crossings along its rail corridor, which stretches from San Francisco down to San Jose and through most Peninsula cities, city staff said. At-grade crossings are crossings where streets and railroad tracks intersect.
Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said by email the project would improve the integration between Caltrain’s Positive Train Control and at-grade crossings. The Positive Train Control is an advanced signal system improving safety technology and increasing system capacity. Lieberman said the project would help San Mateo because it has several grade crossings.
“[It] would reduce gate downtime and reduce traffic impacts, which is good news today and even better news once we’re electrified, and we can start expanding our service,” Lieberman said.
San Mateo believes the wireless technology would also lead to increased traffic flow and vehicle throughput in the city while reducing traffic congestion. Caltrain is requesting $1.89 million in funding for 12 crossings in Speier’s district, nine of which are in San Mateo, city staff said.
Caltrain is also requesting $5 million for its grade separation design guidelines project to develop technical design guidelines for future grade separation projects. The design guidelines would ensure grade separation projects are delivered in an efficient and cost-effective way while also meeting community expectations, city staff said. There are currently 41 at-grade crossings along the Caltrain corridor between San Francisco and San Jose and 28 more further south.
Lieberman said the better guidelines Caltrain has for grade separations and designs, the more it can streamline the expensive process. Grade separations typically lower the road and raise the tracks for safety and traffic assistance.
“The design project is taking a more holistic approach to how we approach grade separations, so we can make that process more efficient and cost-effective,” Lieberman said.
Caltrain is currently working with San Mateo on the 25th Avenue Grade Separation Project, which would raise the train tracks and slightly lower the road at East 25th Avenue. It would allow traffic to cross the Caltrain corridor without crossing the tracks at 25th, 28th and 31st avenues. The project would also improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians and reduce local traffic congestion in San Mateo. Work began in 2017, and construction is still ongoing. The project cost is now $205.9 million and ran into extra construction costs.
