Heeding calls from county officials, local health experts released data reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code throughout San Mateo County.
The county health department unveiled more detailed information tracking the county’s coronavirus cases on its website, Thursday, April 30.
Last week, a majority of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors requested the location information in pursuit of greater transparency amid a global pandemic.
Health officials have been reticent to share the data, repeatedly citing concerns those in areas with a low concentration of confirmed cases may feel a false sense of security.
County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow said the data holds limited value, and that it is safer for county residents to assume the virus is everywhere and to always exercise extreme caution to prevent transmission. Supervisors recognized those concerns, while also touting the value of sharing more information about the virus.
As of Sunday, April 26, there were 201 confirmed cases in San Mateo’s assorted ZIP codes; 96 in South San Francisco; 160 in Redwood City’s various ZIP codes; and 253 between Daly City’s shared ZIP codes, according to the website.
The county’s case count rose Thursday, April 30, to 1,177, with 48 deaths linked to the disease. There were 29 new cases reported from the day prior.
Visit smchealth.org/post/san-mateo-county-covid-19-data-1 to view the location information, as well as other information about the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.