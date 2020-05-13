San Mateo County’s Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow says he intends to issue a new shelter in place order, effective on May 18, that would bring San Mateo County in line with the early Phase 2 guidelines of the governor’s Resilience Roadmap.
The roadmap allows for curbside and delivery activities for retail. Logistics and manufacturing, along with some other businesses, can open with modifications. Dr. Morrow expects to release the local health order, in line with the state order, later this week.
“I am encouraged that data about COVID-19 cases, hospital capacity and other indicators show some stability so that San Mateo County can now enter the early stages of Phase 2. I want to remind everyone these modifications are not being made because it is safe to be out and about,” Morrow said in a statement. “The virus continues to circulate in our community, and this increase in interactions among people is likely to spread the virus at a higher rate. Whether these modifications allow the virus to spread out of control, as we saw in February and March and resulted in the first shelter in place order, is yet to be seen.”
Morrow emphasized that social distancing and face covering directives, along with the prohibition on gathering, will remain in place.
“The public and open businesses need to fully do their part to minimize transmission of the virus,” he added.
Go to covid19.ca.gov/roadmap to see the state’s roadmap.
(1) comment
Wow it's all over? My child's preschool called me an hour ago and gave us the good news. Life starts again on Monday all back to normal and all those senior deaths were just a bad dream?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.