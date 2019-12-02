Weird waste
Strange refuse was seen in the Bay, but it turned out to be just garbage, it was reported from Airport Boulevard in Burlingame at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
BELMONT
Citizen assist. A woman on Thurm Avenue said her carbon dioxide detector was making chirping sounds and believes it to be faulty. She denied multiple attempts to have the fire department respond and said she will check with her ex-husband to see when he bought the unit and let them know if she wants the fire department to respond, it was reported at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Stolen vehicle. A car was stolen overnight on Sussex Court, it was reported at 10:32 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Parking complaint. A red Mini Cooper was blocking a driveway on Wakefield Drive, it was reported at 12:32 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
BURLINGAME
Battery. A hospital employee allegedly ran over a patient’s foot with a wagon, it was reported from Trousdale Drive at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Vehicle burglary. A car was broken into on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 6:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Suspicious circumstances. A neighbor was repeatedly following a resident on Rollins Road, it was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was knocking on a door on Capuchino Avenue. He was trying to reach a friend for car keys but was planning to arrange a tow instead, it was reported at 6:52 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
Disturbance. Loud music was heard at a loud party on Cadillac Way, it was reported at 2:28 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
