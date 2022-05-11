Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Resistance is futile — Someone committed petty theft at Borg Trucking Inc. on San Mateo Avenue in South San Francisco, it was reported 8:17 a.m. Friday, April 22.

FOSTER CITY

Arrest. A woman on East Hillsdale Boulevard was arrested for forgery, false impersonation, and check fraud, it was reported 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.

Vandalism. Someone on Niantic Drive smashed a vehicle’s window, it was reported 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.

Citation. Someone on East Hillsdale Boulevard was cited for a $750 warrant for resisting/obstructing a police officer, battery on an officer, and violating a court order, it was reported Wednesday, May 4.

ID theft. There was fraudulent activity on a man’s credit card causing a loss of $275, it was reported 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

HALF MOON BAY

Arrest. A man on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was arrested for public intoxication and trespassing, it was reported 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

Arrest. A driver on Poplar Street was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, it was reported 6:58 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Arrest. Someone on Miramontes Point Road was arrested for having two outstanding warrants, it was reported 7:19 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription