Resistance is futile — Someone committed petty theft at Borg Trucking Inc. on San Mateo Avenue in South San Francisco, it was reported 8:17 a.m. Friday, April 22.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. A woman on East Hillsdale Boulevard was arrested for forgery, false impersonation, and check fraud, it was reported 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.
Vandalism. Someone on Niantic Drive smashed a vehicle’s window, it was reported 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.
Citation. Someone on East Hillsdale Boulevard was cited for a $750 warrant for resisting/obstructing a police officer, battery on an officer, and violating a court order, it was reported Wednesday, May 4.
ID theft. There was fraudulent activity on a man’s credit card causing a loss of $275, it was reported 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A man on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was arrested for public intoxication and trespassing, it was reported 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
Arrest. A driver on Poplar Street was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, it was reported 6:58 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
Arrest. Someone on Miramontes Point Road was arrested for having two outstanding warrants, it was reported 7:19 p.m. Friday, April 29.
