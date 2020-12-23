I once was lost but now am found: Someone was reported missing, but later returned to their residence on the 100 block of Camelot Court in San Carlos, it was reported at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Theft. Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles on Sem Lane, it was reported at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Theft. Two people used a screwdriver to open mail boxes and stole packages on Continentals Way, it was reported at 5:08 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
Accident. There was a noninjury accident between a city vehicle and Toyota Corolla on Masonic Way, it was reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
FOSTER CITY
Lost property. Someone reported their license plates were stolen on Bounty Drive, it was reported at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Petty theft. A vehicle’s registration, miscellaneous papers and spare change were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Pompano Circle, it was reported at 11:31 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
