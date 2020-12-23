Daily Journal police reports generic logo

I once was lost but now am found: Someone was reported missing, but later returned to their residence on the 100 block of Camelot Court in San Carlos, it was reported at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

BELMONT

Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Theft. Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles on Sem Lane, it was reported at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Theft. Two people used a screwdriver to open mail boxes and stole packages on Continentals Way, it was reported at 5:08 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.

Accident. There was a noninjury accident between a city vehicle and Toyota Corolla on Masonic Way, it was reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7.

FOSTER CITY

Lost property. Someone reported their license plates were stolen on Bounty Drive, it was reported at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Petty theft. A vehicle’s registration, miscellaneous papers and spare change were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Pompano Circle, it was reported at 11:31 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription