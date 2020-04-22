Quite a handicap: A golf bag and clubs worth approximately $3,500 were stolen from a garage on Catamaran Street in Foster City, it was reported at 9:46 a.m. Friday, April 10.
San Bruno
Fraud. Someone on Crestmoor Drive paid $667.41 to someone claiming to be PG&E, it was reported at 10:21 a.m. Friday, April 10.
Suspicious person. Someone was standing on the corner of El Camino Real and Santa Lucia Avenue with their pants down, it was reported at 10:14 a.m. Friday, April 10.
Burglary. Someone broke into a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:55 p.m. Thursday, April 9.
Brandishing a weapon. Someone’s neighbor threatened them with a handgun on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 9:42 p.m. Thursday, April 9.
Fraud. Someone purchased a moneycard from 7-Eleven to give to someone claiming to be PG&E on Sneath Lane, it was reported at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, April 9.
Foster City
Laser assault. Someone shined a laser into an aircraft heading into the San Francisco Airport on San Mateo Bridge, it was reported at 8:47 p.m. Monday, April 13.
Accident. An accident occurred on East Hillsdale Boulevard resulting in no injury, it was reported at 6:21 p.m. Monday, April 13.
Accident. An accident occurred on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was at 5:34 p.m. Sunday, April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.