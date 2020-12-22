Yo soy sorprendido! A soy sauce bottle was thrown through the front window of a store on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported at 9:06 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drinking in public on the 600 block Broadway, it was reported at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication at a hotel on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:38 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Tamper with a vehicle. A license plate was reported to be lost or stolen and did not match the vehicle on the 1000 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:27 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Grand theft. Someone reported that a group of people were fighting due to alleged stolen property on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
BURLINGAME
Suspicious circumstances. Someone reported that a group of four people were in their backyard via surveillance camera on Broadway, it was reported at 9:14 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Suspicious vehicle. Someone reported a van approaching teens asking them to buy their bikes on Broadway, it was reported at 3:08 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Fraud. Someone reported credit card fraud on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:48 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
