Snack shack — Someone left their vehicle unlocked and came back to it to find food remnants and their passenger seat reclined on Chapin Lane in Burlingame, it was reported 10:05 a.m. Monday, March 7.
BELMONT
Suspicious circumstances. Someone tried to get into a house on Hiller Street, it was reported 9:53 p.m. Friday, March 11.
Physical disturbance. Someone said their manager hit them on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 6:53 p.m. Friday, March 11.
Fraud. Someone lost $3,500 due to fraud on Lassen Drive, it was reported 1:17 p.m. Friday, March 11.
Domestic violence. Someone hit their partner on Village Court, it was reported 12:51 a.m. Friday, March 11.
Disabled vehicle. Someone hit a deer with their car on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 4:51 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
Barking dog. Someone complained that a dog has been barking straight for as long as an hour on Academy Avenue, it was reported 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. A man on the first block of North Cabrillo Highway was cited for having two outstanding arrest warrants, it was reported 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
Battery. Someone on the 200 block of South Cabrillo Highway seriously injured a man, causing injuries on his face and a small laceration on his head, it was reported Tuesday, March 8.
Arrest. A man and a woman on Highway 1 were arrested after the man was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and the woman was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a switchblade, it was reported 3:25 p.m. Sunday, March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.