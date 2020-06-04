Left shaken: Someone broke into a U.S. geological survey data facility on San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay and destroyed three electronic recording devices resulting in a loss of approximately $15,000, it was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday, May 21.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle’s window and stole a purse resulting in a loss of approximately $760 on Edgewood Road, it was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for public intoxication on Calvin Avenue, it was reported at 2:47 a.m. Thursday, May 25.
Arrest. A San Jose resident was arrested for public intoxication on Hurlingame Avenue, it was reported at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, May 24.
Burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle’s window and stole approximately $80 in cash and caused an additional $450 in damages on Edgewood Road, it was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday, May 21.
