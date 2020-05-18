Without a paddle • A pool raft fell in the roadway causing a hazard on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported at 9:49 a.m. Saturday, May 9.
BELMONT
Fraud. Someone on Ralston Avenue was in possession of $400 worth of counterfeit $20 bills, it was reported at 7:43 p.m. Thursday, May 14.
Accident. A vehicle collided with a bicycle causing minor injuries on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Theft. Someone ransacked a white Model 3 Tesla stealing a phone and other items on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested on Vintage Park Drive for driving under the influence after they said they fell asleep behind the wheel leading to pieces of greenery in the grill, it was reported at 1:50 a.m. Friday, May 8.
Petty theft. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle on Transom Lane, it was reported at 1:26 p.m. Friday, May 8.
