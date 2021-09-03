Bet that made them crabby: Three men were issued a citation on the 200 block of San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay for being in possession of Dungeness crabs while out of season, it was reported 1:51 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
FOSTER CITY
Vehicle theft. A man’s vehicle was stolen from Pinta Lane, it was reported 10:28 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
Grand theft. Someone’s catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Beach Park Boulevard, and the total loss was $4,000, it was reported 4:18 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Arrest. A man was arrested on East Hillsdale Boulevard because he had two outstanding warrants out of Alameda County, it was reported 4:21 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Grand theft. A catalytic convertor was stolen on Mastonia Drive, it was reported 12:03 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
Auto burglary. A vehicle on Foster City Boulevard was broken into, it was reported 10:49 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
HALF MOON BAY
Petty theft. A man’s Belmont Public Works safety vest, worth around $10, was stolen from his unlocked vehicle on the 600 block of Silver Avenue, it was reported 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Arrest. A man was arrested on the 100 block of Highway 1 after a record check revealed him to be a felony fugitive from a different state, it was reported 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Arrest. A man on Kelly Avenue was arrested after physically assaulting someone, it was reported 6:01 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.