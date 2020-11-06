Not sure that’s your “friend”: Someone hit their friend and attempted to hit their friend’s wife in Redwood City, it was reported at 8:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
REDWOOD CITY
Stray animal. Two dogs were attacking each other on Cypress Street, it was reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Petty theft. Two license plates were stolen on Fulton Street, it was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Battery. Two people were physical in a black Ford Focus on Chestnut Street, it was reported at 1:49 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Missing juvenile. A juvenile was reported missing at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Vandalism. Someone gained entry to a building and damaged property on Granger Way, it was reported at 9:21 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
Battery. A call was made on someone hitting their child, it also happened the day before, it was reported at 10:12 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Narcotics. There was a report of narcotics at the Holiday Inn Express on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 10:19 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on Duhallow Way, it was reported at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on Miller Avenue, it was reported at 3:11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing at Walgreens on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:27 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Assault. There was an assault at Fox Rent A Car on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 10:18 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Vandalism. Someone smashed the rear window of a resident’s vehicle on the 1700 block of Milton Street, it was reported at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
Violation of court order. Someone showed up to a resident’s house to speak to them which was in violation of a court order on the 100 block of Beresford Avenue, it was reported at 3:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
