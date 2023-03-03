Thought Monday was laundry? — Two people stole a large amount of Tide laundry detergent on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
SAN CARLOS
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing a bicycle on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Citation. A Pacifica resident was cited for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, as well as possession of narcotic paraphernalia. It occurred on the 1400 block of El Camino Real and was reported 2:23 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Citation. A San Carlos resident was cited for possession of suspected methamphetamine, as well as driving with a driver’s license that had been suspended due to previously driving under the influence. It occurred on the intersection of Brittan Avenue and El Camino Real and was reported 10:01 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.
Driving under the influence. A Santa Clara resident got into a noninjury collision while under the influence on the intersection of San Carlos Avenue and Elm Street, it was reported 4:07 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Burglary. Someone stole on Parkridge Circle, it was reported 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.
Petty theft. Someone stole at Orange Park on Tennis Drive, it was reported 4:24 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.
Grand theft. Someone stole on Railroad Avenue, it was reported 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, March 1.
Burglary. Someone stole on Northwood Drive, it was reported 9:03 a.m. Wednesday, March 1.
Fraud. There was a report of fraud on Yosemite Drive, it was filed 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Assault. Someone assaulted someone else at Baden High on Southwood Drive, it was reported 10:26 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft at Veggie Guy Inc. on Associated Road, it was reported 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
