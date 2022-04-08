Better check yourself — Someone on the 100 block of San Mateo Road in Half Mon Bay attempted to cash a fraudulent check and was arrested, it was reported 2:01 p.m. Monday, March 28.
HALF MOON BAY
Citations. Someone on San Mateo Road was cited for having two outstanding bench warrants, it was reported 1:02 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.
Arrest. A man on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was arrested for having two outstanding felony warrants, it was reported 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.
Citation. Someone on Third Avenue was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, March 29.
Burglary. Someone stole $40 from inside a vehicle on the first block of Miramontes Point Road, it was reported 7 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Citation. A man on the 100 block of Frenchmans Creek was cited for possessing suspected methamphetamine, it was reported 12:41 a.m. Friday, March 25.
Arrest. A man on the 400 block of Cypress Avenue was arrested after displaying obvious signs of intoxication, it was reported 12:41 a.m. Thursday, March 24.
