Entering the first week of the state’s new coronavirus ranking system which placed the county in the tier with strongest business restrictions, county officials warned residents “we are not getting out of this anytime soon.”
During a virtual press conference Wednesday, County Manager Mike Callagy outlined the state’s color-coded system for assessing the risk of spreading COVID-19, sharing doubts the county would see additional restrictions rolled back for at least three weeks.
“We know that that’s not going to happen as things are looking right now,” said Callagy. “We expect new data reflecting the state’s calculations by next Tuesday so maybe that will start the two-week process … but that’s why it’s so important for people to wear their masks and continue to socially distance and not let their guard down because the more people we have impacted and sick, the longer we will spend in the purple.”
Within the purple tier, business operations and other activities are the most restricted, requiring many establishments to limit operations to outdoors. As of Monday, salons and barber shops were given the green light to reopen indoors with modifications while malls and retailers were permitted to operate at up to 25% capacity. The county will have to meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks before being allowed to further expand business operations.
While the county has maintained a low positive test average to stay in good standing with the state, Callagy said the targeted testing method in the county will make staying below the required threshold of less than seven new cases per 100,000 residents difficult.
“We’ve become very flexible in testing. We can go in and test clusters as they come up and therefore may have more positive cases than someone else who’s just [testing the] general population,” said Callagy. “We are doing targeted [testing], and will continue to do targeted testing because we believe that is good for San Mateo County. We want to find out where those cases are so that we can contact trace and keep them somewhere isolated and keep them away from other folks so that it doesn’t continue to spread.”
Deputy Chief of Health Srija Srinivasan expressed optimism for contact tracing efforts and said the county has begun text messaging surveys to residents who don’t answer their phones to encourage engagement. Currently, 115 county employees have been trained to perform contact tracing efforts.
“We feel like with the capacity we’re able to keep pace with the virus but all still have to keep focused on those core behaviors,” said Srinivasan, echoing Callagy’s message of adhering to safety practices of handwashing and social distancing.
Callagy expressed optimism for county COVID-19 data. As of Wednesday, the county reported 8,311 residents had tested positive for the virus, most of which from the Latino community and those in the 20 to 29 age range and 30 to 39 age range. Of those who have tested positive, 132 have died.
While the case count continues to trend higher than the seven positive cases per 100,000 residents needed to move to a less restrictive tier, county officials said hospital data has been looking strong. The county reported its lowest number of hospitalized residents due to the virus at 46 patients, 12 of which were receiving care in the ICU. No out-of-county patients are currently receiving care within the county and Callagy noted hospitals maintain a substantial surplus of beds and respirators.
County efforts to assist those struck hardest by the pandemic were also applauded during the press conference. More than 180 unhoused residents are being provided with shelter in hotels and over 8,900 residents have received a $1,000 grant through the Immigrant Relief Fund, established by the Board of Supervisors to assist those shut out of federal aid due to their immigration status.
When speaking on access to assistance, Callagy also touched on the importance of residents to complete the U.S. Census by Sept. 30. The county has been leading the state in responses to the nine-question survey, intended to be completed for every resident regardless of age or immigration status. Though 77% of San Mateo County households have responded to the survey, Callagy stressed the need to count everyone, adding $76 million of federal aid is lost annually for every 10% of residents not counted.
“That’s $76 million, you spread that over 10 years and that’s an astronomical amount that could do so many things for school and housing and all the needs we have in this county. Really every person does count and we need to have every person counted,” said Callagy.
