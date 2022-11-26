Two tight council races in San Mateo have winners following final ballot counts, with Lisa Diaz Nash, Robert Newsom and Adam Loraine headed to the dais as the first representatives for districts 1, 3 and 5.
The closest race occurred in District 5, where Loraine edged out Rod Linhares, with both taking the lead at various points in ballot counting before Loraine pulled ahead late. Loraine finished with 3,597 votes, or 51.66%, while Linhares finished with 3,366 votes, or 48.34%. District 5 represents the Beresford Hillsdale neighborhood.
“I am pleased and humbled to have prevailed and to be given the opportunity to serve District 5 and the city of San Mateo,“ Loraine said. “We knocked on thousands of doors in District 5 for months in the summer.”
Loraine said one of his biggest priorities is finishing the city’s general plan. The important blueprint document will guide how the city will handle land use, housing, transportation and climate issues in the coming decades. The city is updating its plan until 2040, with the council still needing to approve its draft in 2023.
“I would like us to complete it and have a housing element that’s accepted by the state and complete the general plan update that allows us to meet our housing needs in a way that maintains a high quality of life for current residents while providing more housing opportunities for people who work here,” Loraine said.
Loraine hopes to see a city decarbonization plan in 2023 that is cost-effective. Some have pushed for a decarbonization ordinance targeting existing buildings to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Loraine said residents had emphasized public safety and concerns about potential redevelopment at the Hillsdale Shopping Center and other city areas. His goal is to work with the council to find a consensus and compromise that works best for the city and District 5.
The District 3 race between Newsom, Sarah Fields and Sergio Zygmunt saw Newsom win with 2,564 votes, or 46.19%, while Fields received 2,332 votes, or 42.01%, and Zygmunt got 655 votes, or 11.8%. District 3 consists of the Central, Sunnybrae, 19th Avenue Park and Bay Meadows neighborhoods. Newsom took the lead during election night and never gave it up. However, Fields remained only a couple hundred votes behind as officials counted ballots over the last few weeks.
“I’m very happy to have secured the seat, and it was a hard race,” Newsom said. “I am appreciative to both [candidates] Sarah Fields and Sergio Zygmunt. They were great to have forums with and talk things through with.”
Newsom reiterated he would work for all residents and listen to their concerns and issues as he takes on the new position. His top priority is public safety, with secondary priorities of improving infrastructure and housing. However, Newsom wants to ensure new units are being occupied, saying that the Station Park Green Apartments in San Mateo have high vacancy rates.
“We need more affordable rental units and not concierge rental units,” Newsom said.
In District 1, Lisa Diaz Nash emerged as the comfortable winner over businessman Nick Atkeson. Diaz Nash got 5,423 votes, or 72.16%, while Atkeson finished with 2,092 votes, or 27.84%. Diaz Nash said she would strive to be the voice for District 1 and all those in San Mateo. District 1 neighborhoods include San Mateo Park, Baywood, Aragon and portions of Hayward Park.
“The people I spoke with wanted us to really try and reach across the divisions that are now pretty apparent on City Council and try and make the City Council work a lot more effectively and together for the best interests of all in San Mateo,” Diaz Nash said.
Diaz Nash currently serves on the Library Board and has also been on the Measure S Committee. Diaz Nash said a big focus for her is a successful general plan. She also cited improved transparency and communication to the government process, challenges around development growth changes, infrastructure and public safety.
Councilmembers Rick Bonilla, Joe Goethals and Eric Rodriguez opted not to run for reelection. With the city’s new districts, all three would have been in District 1. Councilmember Diana Papan also lives in District 1, but just won election to the state Assembly. The new council will decide Dec. 7 how it will name a replacement for Papan. Councilmember Amourence Lee lives in District 2, which is up for reelection in 2024, and a new District 4 seat will also be up for election in 2024. District 2 covers North Central and North Shoreview, while District 4 covers Shoreview and Parkside.
