A San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man outside of Drake’s restaurant in San Carlos, with the man charged for attempted murder, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Gabino Garcia, 25, is accused of stabbing a man he got into a fight with in the early morning of Nov. 24. The pair were part of two separate parties and had been drinking when they got into an argument and a fight, prosecutors said.
