A San Carlos man is in jail after a tip to sheriff’s deputies led to the discovery he was in possession of and had distributed child pornography from his IP address in June, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
After an extensive investigation, detectives served a search warrant at a private residence in San Carlos. Richard Hartman, 45, was in the residence and was found to be in possession of and had distributed child pornography, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there are no other suspects related to this investigation. However, if you have any information about the suspect or any related incidents contact Detective Paterson at (650) 363-4881 or kpaterson@smcgov.org or Sergeant Cang at (650) 363-4008 or jcang@smcgov.org.
