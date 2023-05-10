A proposed 75-unit multifamily residential development at the intersection of Monte Diablo Avenue and North Kingston Street in San Mateo has been submitted to the city for consideration.
The 44,445-square-foot parcel at 1218 Monte Diablo Ave. calls for three-story attached townhomes and a five-story apartment building comprising 64 apartment units and 11 townhomes. Four of the 75 units would be for very-low income, and eight would be devoted to the low income. There would be around 47 one-bedroom apartment units, nine two-bedrooms, four three-bedrooms and four studios. The townhomes would range in size from 1,700 square feet to 3,040 square feet. The project calls for 63 parking units, with 45 for the apartments and 18 for the townhomes, in an underground parking garage. Because the proposal provides low-income apartment units, it is eligible for state density bonuses at the site.
