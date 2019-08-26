The Port of Redwood City announced on Friday it was awarded $1.8 million to support operations and boost security from terrorist attacks.
The port was the recipient of the largest grant in northern California and fourth largest in the U.S. from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which provides $100,000,000 nationwide through its Port Security Grant Program annually.
“Receiving this grant underscores the federal government’s confidence in the Port as a valued strategic partner in homeland security and a leader in emergency preparedness,” said Port of Redwood City executive director Kristine Zortman in a written statement.
Port officials said the grant will fund upgrades to security infrastructure like cameras, lights, fencing and sensitive materials detection equipment.
