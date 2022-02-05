A ribbon-cutting will be held Feb. 7 to commemorate the completion of construction of underground facilities for telecommunication lines and equipment, along with streetscape improvements on Middlefield Road in Redwood City, officials announced this week.
The streetscape improvements include replacing the sidewalks and adding accessible curb ramps, crosswalks, protected bicycle lanes, street lights, street trees and stormwater treatment on Middlefield Road between Maple Street and Woodside Road.
The ribbon-cutting event will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, on the corner of Middlefield Road and Cassia Street.
