A Redwood City man was arrested Wednesday night for domestic violence and attempted murder after an assault caused serious injury to a woman, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:57 p.m., deputies responded to the 2900 block of Crocker Avenue in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood of San Mateo County on the report of the alleged altercation between Sergio Hernandez-Dominguez, 28, and a female. After the assault, he allegedly stole a car to flee. He was picked up after a traffic stop in Monterey County 12:44 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Redwood City man arrested for domestic violence, attempted murder
