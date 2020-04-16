Redwood City Fire Chief Stan Maupin, whose department also serves San Carlos, announced Wednesday he has retired after three decades in fire service.
Maupin is a 13-year veteran of the Redwood City Fire Department, having been appointed fire chief in 2016 after serving as deputy fire chief for more than four years. Moving forward, Deputy Fire Chief Dave Pucci will serve as acting fire chief.
“Serving as fire chief for the cities of Redwood City and San Carlos has been the pinnacle of my career and I am grateful for the many opportunities and experiences over the past 30+ years,” Maupin said in a press release. “Not many people can say they worked their dream job; I am definitely one of them.”
Prior to becoming a fire department executive, Maupin served as a strike team leader for nearly 20 years and in that role helped fight over 15 wildfires throughout the state. He also served as line safety officer to ensure the safety of firefighters statewide, according to the release.
Maupin was instrumental in the negotiation and implementation of the San Carlos Fire Services contract and renewal, which the release described as an “innovative approach to providing high-quality fire services while being financially beneficial to both San Carlos and Redwood City.”
Maupin held various leadership positions at the state and county level, including five years as chair of the State of California High Rise Committee, previous chair of the Operations and Training sub-committees of the San Mateo County Fire Chief’s Association, previous chair of the San Mateo County Deputy Chiefs, and chair for multiple years of the San Mateo County Fire Chiefs Association. Maupin is also a long-standing member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the National Fire Academy.
