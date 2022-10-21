The Redwood City Council will take up a discussion on whether to temporarily prohibit the sale of firearms on Monday, allowing staff to research regulations around firearm retailers after two businesses expressed specific interest.
“The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution upholds an individual’s right to ‘bear arms.’ However, federal and state laws regulate the sale and possession of firearms. Moreover, heightened sensitivity and community concern regarding firearms have prompted federal, state and local governments to consider options to mitigate gun violence. As such, local agencies across California have adopted a variety of regulations on retailers that sell firearms or ammunition,” according to the staff report published Thursday.
The urgency ordinance is being proposed after inquiries were made to the city by two separate retailers seeking to establish two separate firearm retail shops, one at 2135 Roosevelt Ave. and the other at 648 El Camino Real.
The city doesn’t currently have an ordinance in place regulating the sale of firearms or ammunition, allowing firearm shops to be permitted within any commercial or mixed-use area including those near schools, libraries and other sensitive uses. But following a review, staff said they believe no other authorized retailers sell firearms within city limits.
If the council moves forward with supporting a moratorium on gun sales, staff would then study potential regulations including: restrictions on where guns can be sold, as done with sex and cannabis shops; health and safety standards for gun shops, specialized treatment for stores that largely sell guns and ammunition versus those that offer the products as a small portion of their merchandise; requiring a conditional use permit for those seeking to establish a new gun store or sell firearms and ammunition; and requiring background checks for license holders and employees of gun shops.
“Governments at all levels have a substantial interest in protecting individuals from those who use firearms, whether acquired lawfully or illegally, to commit crimes resulting in injury or death,” staff said. “Local agencies across the state have adopted a variety of ordinances with regulations; these regulations have survived legal challenges.”
If the urgency ordinance is approved by a majority of at least five members, the moratorium would take effect immediately and would be on the books for a period of 45 days. The council could then vote to extend the moratorium for another 10 months and 15 days and again after that for up to another year.
The City Council will meet at City Hall at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, and the meeting will be streamed live at redwoodcity.org and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. *67 (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 994 8182 5639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.