The Redwood City Council has delayed a final decision on a redistricted election map to make draft alterations to a proposed map called C2 to ensure mobile home parks join with similar neighborhoods.
Councilmember Lissette Espinoza-Garnica wanted to group mobile homes with District C, which includes neighborhoods of Friendly Acres, Stambaugh-Heller and portions of downtown and Redwood Villages. She noted that grouping mobile home parks had more similar living situations with District C, containing mostly low-income renters and multigenerational families. Other districts are primarily single-family homes. As part of the redistricting process, the council must think about grouping together communities of interest in similar districts when possible, like people in similar living situations.
At its Jan. 24 meeting, the council voted to bring back a modified version of the C2 map for further discussion. That motion passed 6-1, with Councilmember Diane Howard opposing. Howard said she had not heard a clear show of support for one map. Howard instead made a motion to bring back map 95144 and an unaltered C2 map for discussion at the next meeting. The motion failed.
“I can’t support one map. I’m not ready, not after everything I heard this evening and all the public input that we have received about wanting a minimal change from many people who stepped in late in the game,” Howard said.
The city has until April 17 to complete the redistricting process, with a vote on one final draft map for formal adoption Feb. 14. Redwood City is conducting its redistricting process after previously moving to district elections.
