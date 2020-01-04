San Carlos and Redwood City were each hit with a rash of auto break-ins during the holidays.
Over the night of Jan. 1, Redwood City’s Centennial neighborhood saw at least 12 vehicle break-ins on C, D and Lenolt streets, according to police records.
In San Carlos in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve, there were at least eight car break-ins on the 200 block of Laurel Street and at least five car break-ins on the 2300 block of Brittan Avenue, according to police. In each incident, windows were smashed and there was evidence someone had rummaged through the vehicle, but little was taken. In fact, nothing was reported stolen in most of those incidents, though one victim reported a pair of sunglasses valued at $300 and a Fastrak responder stolen from their vehicle and another saw between $5 and $10 in loose change was taken.
